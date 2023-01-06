YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed inside a Yonkers school Friday morning in an attack that left the victim hospitalized and two fellow teens in police custody, according to authorities.

The assault occurred inside Yonkers Middle High School on Rockland Avenue near Hillcrest Avenue around 8:40 a.m., authorities said.

The incident began when the victim and two 17-year-old fellow students got into an argument near a second-floor bathroom inside the school, police said.

As the argument escalated, the two older students punched and kicked the victim, officials said. One of the older teens then stabbed the victim, authorities said. They did not immediately specify where the victim was stabbed.

School security responded and put a stop to the fight, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital.

The victim was undergoing surgery for his injuries, and was listed in what officials described as stable condition.

The two older teens were taken into custody, officials said. Formal charges against them were not immediately announced. Police said that they would not identify the teens due their age. A knife has been recovered, authorities added, not specifying where the blade was found.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.