A New Yorker received a random box of lizards in the mail. (Courtesy: Port Chester Police Department/Facebook)

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Several live lizards were wrongly delivered to a residence in a village north of New York City.

“Needless to say, the addressee was quite startled when they opened the box,” Port Chester police said on their Facebook.

Police received the call about the reptiles just after noon on Saturday. On Sunday, they posted a picture of three dark-colored lizards held in a large white container. It was not immediately clear whether there were more reptiles not pictured.

“If you lost your lizards and iguanas, we have them at the police department,” police wrote.

The lizards were taken by Animal Nation, which is a 100% volunteer animal sanctuary and treated by Veterinary Emergency Group, according to their Facebook.