NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Authorities in Westchester County are questioning a woman after a body was discovered in an apartment.

Officers made the find on Franklin Avenue in New Rochelle. Police said the victim was a woman in her 20s. She has yet to be identified.

Investigators said a woman who also lives at the apartment was taken into custody—no word yet on any charges.

