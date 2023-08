PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (PIX11) — A car was pulled from the water in Port Chester with a body inside early Thursday morning, according to officials.

Authorities responded to reports of a car stuck in the water with people trapped inside, officials said. Chopper footage shows what appears to be a Jeep, that was recovered out of the water by a crane.

It is unclear how long the car was in the water and water operations are still underway.