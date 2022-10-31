YONKERS, NY (PIX11) — Residents spotted a black bear in Yonkers, police said Monday.

The bear sightings were reported in the Lawrence Park neighborhood near Essex Place and Rockledge Road, officials said. Anyone who sees the bear is asked to contact the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Wildlife Line at (845) 256-3098.

People should call 911 if the bear seems aggressive or if its exhibiting threatening behavior, police said. New York’s DEC shared more information on reducing conflict with bears here.