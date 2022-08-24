Nearly a dozen beagles were turned over to a rescue center in New York from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. (Credit: SPCA Westchester)

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y. (PIX11) — Nearly a dozen beagles were welcomed to an animal rescue center in Westchester County, according to animal welfare group SPCA Westchester.

The beagles were brought to New York from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia riddled with animal welfare concerns, according to SPCA. The facility allegedly bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation.

SPCA’s transfer plan was submitted by the Department of Justice and Envigo RMS LLC, with the agreement of the Humane Society of the United States to take on the responsibility of fixing placement. The plan is a result of a lawsuit filed against Envigo by the Department of Justice in May 2022, alleging Animal Welfare Act violations at the facility, which include dogs being “euthanized” without first receiving anesthesia, receiving inadequate veterinary care and insufficient food and living in unsanitary conditions, SPCA said in a statement.





“It’s unimaginable what these poor dogs have gone through,” said Shannon Laukhuf, executive director of SPCA Westchester. “We’ll be placing them into foster and forever homes shortly and encourage anyone interested to email Eileen@spcawestchester.org.”

