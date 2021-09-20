NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Several people were hospitalized following a chemical exposure at a YMCA in Westchester County Monday morning.

Authorities were called to the New Rochelle YMCA in the vicinity of Weyman Avenue and Bayard Street around 7:14 a.m. on a report of chemical exposure causing respiratory distress, police said.

The cause of the exposure appeared to be an accidental mixture of chlorine and hydrochloric acid, which created a hazardous condition, accoding to police

At least 13 people were taken to the hospital for injuries, police said. One was listed in serious condition, the fire chief at the scene told PIX11.

Every time emergency responders exited the building, they had to get decontaminated, according to a PIX11 photojournalist at the scene.

Current information indicates that the incident indeed accidental and not criminal in nature.