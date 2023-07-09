NEW YORK (PIX11) — Heavy flooding caused transportation issues on Sunday, according to officials.

State Route 9W and Palisades Interstate Parkway are dealing with heavy flooding, the New York State Police tweeted. The flooding has caused the Palisades Interstate Parkway northbound to be closed from exit 14 to Long Mountain Traffic Circle.

The MTA has suspended service on the Hudson Line between Croton-Harmon and Poughkeepsie in both directions as a result of the flooding. The MTA said they are working on getting busses to replace the Metro-North route.

This is a developing story. Please refresh the page for updates.