ARMONK, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Armonk community is coming together to raise more than $60,000 for a local ice cream man whose truck was totaled in an accident.
Rafael Arias told PIX11 News the tire blew out as he and his 17-year-old daughter rode in a truck on I-684 near Armonk. The truck flipped over several times.
Rafael said as it was happening, he was thinking about his daughter.
“I thought I ejected her out the window, and then I rolled over, and I’m like, oh my god, Angelique, Angelique,” Rafael said.
Both father and daughter walked away without injuries, but the truck was a total loss.
“That’s my summer hustle that I do, that keeps me afloat in the summer,” Arias, originally from the Bronx, said.
Within one day, an Armonk resident created a GoFundMe Page and it was up to $60,000 in three days.
“All the love and support from the community that raised me that money so i could get back on my feet, it’s unreal, I’m choked up with words for it,” Rafael said.
“This community really came together for him. It’s a beautiful thing. You don’t see many stories like that,” Angelique told PIX11 News.
Rafael will use the money to buy an old bus and create another custom-built ice cream truck serving milkshakes, ice cream, and slushies. He hopes to be rolling again by next summer.