Armed person barricaded in Yonkers home fires at police: officials

Northern Suburbs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
crime scene tape

A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape.

An armed, emotionally disturbed person barricaded themselves in a home and fired at police in Yonkers Saturday, officials said.

Yonkers police were actively involved in crisis negotiation with the individual, as of 2 p.m., according to authorities.

Officers were called to the home on Livingston Avenue to perform a welfare check, police said. When officers arrived the individual made threats and fired at police, according to authorities.

The officers returned fire, but no one was injured, officials said.

It was not immediately clear if anyone else was inside the home with the barricaded individual.

Police told residents within a one-block radius of the home to shelter-in-place and stay away from windows and doors until the situation could be resolved.

Authorities closed multiple surrounding streets, from South Broadway, Ludlow Street, Morris Street, Hamilton Avenue, and Stanley Place.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Vaccination progress and shot distribution continues

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

New York City's vaccination timeline: When can you get a shot?

Cooler for the weekend

Netflix tests out a possible password-sharing crackdown

'COVID Diaries NYC': Filmmakers discuss documenting their lives during pandemic

Performer talks 'Dancers Come in All Shapes' movement

Saycon Sengbloh talks 'Delilah' series, new 'The Wonder Years' reboot

Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn

@PIX11News on Twitter