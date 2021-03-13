Armed person barricaded in Yonkers home fires at police: officials

A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape.

An armed, emotionally disturbed person barricaded themselves in a home and fired at police in Yonkers Saturday, officials said.

Yonkers police were actively involved in crisis negotiation with the individual, as of 2 p.m., according to authorities.

Officers were called to the home on Livingston Avenue to perform a welfare check, police said. When officers arrived the individual made threats and fired at police, according to authorities.

The officers returned fire, but no one was injured, officials said.

It was not immediately clear if anyone else was inside the home with the barricaded individual.

Police told residents within a one-block radius of the home to shelter-in-place and stay away from windows and doors until the situation could be resolved.

Authorities closed multiple surrounding streets, from South Broadway, Ludlow Street, Morris Street, Hamilton Avenue, and Stanley Place.