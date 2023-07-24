YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — The question of whether or not term limits for elected officials are needed will be on the ballot this fall in this city of 200,000 after a mayoral candidate got confirmation that his appearance on the ballot will confront the issue.

Specifically, Anthony Merante, a Republican running for mayor in this heavily Democratic city, successfully submitted enough names in a petition to be listed on this November’s ballot as representing the Restore Term Limits party. He’ll have that designation in addition to being listed on the Republican line, according to the Board of Elections.

He’ll try to unseat three-term Mayor Mike Spano, who is seeking a fourth term in office. Merante said that four terms for any elected official in his city, including members of the city council, on which he serves, are too many.

His candidacy, he said, is trying to change the situation.

“It’s undemocratic,” he said in an interview.

“The first thing I’m gonna do” as newly inaugurated mayor, he said, would be to establish a commission whose role is to “put a referendum” on the next ballot “to go back to two four-year terms.”

Currently, elected officials in Yonkers can serve four four-year terms.

In the late 1990s, Yonkers elected officials were limited to two four-year terms. The tenure has increased over the years by the city council’s vote. Merante said that he was running to restore tighter term limits.

Whether or not that’s democratic is debatable, according to political analyst Hank Sheinkopf.

In Yonkers specifically, he said, tightening term limits would be undemocratic if it’s not what voters want.

“If there was a popular revolt” against longer terms of service in office, Sheinkopf said, “they would’ve thrown it out a long time ago. But the fact is, there isn’t.”

The political analyst said that putting the issue on this November’s ballot in the form of a party line called Restore Term Limits could send a message.

However, referring to the City of Yonkers.

“A lot of the population likes the Spano name, likes the Spano family, or they would’ve had a revolt a long time ago,” Sheinkopf said.

A completely random and unscientific poll of Yonkers residents by PIX11 News bore that out. Seledes Worrell was among community activists whose assessment of Spano is positive.

“He’s great,” said Worrall, a leader of the organization Ruff Riders to the Rescue. “He’s from here,” he continued. “He does what he can for the city.”

Others who spoke with PIX11 News said they felt the city, under Spano, was going in the right direction.

DJ Superior is a hip-hop artist and community activist who used to be the DJ for DMX, the hip-hop legend from Yonkers who passed away two years ago. His influence is still felt in various places, including public affairs in the state’s fourth-largest city.

“I have no complaints,” said Superior, who added that he’s headlined a number of events with Spano.

“He adapts with people,” he said. “I’m not just saying that for whatever. That’s what he does.”

Spano said, through a city spokesperson, for his part, that he has no comment.

Another petition has circulated in Yonkers, calling for a referendum this fall that would ask voters if they want to have the number of terms that a mayor and city council members can serve reduced to two four-year terms each.

According to the mayor’s office, that petition is under review by the city clerk. The clerk is Vincent Spano, one of the mayor’s brothers.