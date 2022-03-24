YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — The victim brutally attacked in a caught-on-video, anti-Asian assault is now being forced to move out of fear for her own safety, her family wrote.

“Her attacker was our neighbor and lived in her building,” the unnamed victim’s children said in a GoFundMe post. “She will have to move to ensure her safety as she cannot continue living in her home, apartment building or neighborhood.”

The man who allegedly carried out the vicious attack March 11 — 42-year-old Tammel Esco — lives in the same building as the 67-year-old victim. He was arrested March 14 and charged with hate crime counts of attempted murder and assault. He is due in court Friday, according to the district attorney’s office.

According to police, Esco punched the victim — who was on the ground — more than 125 times over the course of about two minutes. One police official called it one of the worst attacks he’s seen over his 30-year career.

After the attack, the victim was transferred to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for bleeding on the brain, multiple facial fractures, and bruising and lacerations to the head and face, officials said.

Her family wrote she’s still in stable condition following the “despicable” attack. However, they do not know when their mother will be healthy enough to leave the hospital and return to work.

A GoFundMe for the victim has raised more than $3,000 since launching Wednesday. The family is looking to raise $10,000 to help with the cost of moving, as well as to help with rehabilitation and medical expenses.