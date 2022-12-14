NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three men were busted for allegedly using social media platforms to lure minors into meeting them for sex, authorities said.

Investigators caught Tomasz Szeliga, 32, Ryan Mowery, 36, and Brian Reed, 34, having inappropriate conversations with minors in an attempt to have sex with them, according to the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office.

Reed is charged with rape and disseminating indecent material to minors. Mowery is charged with attempted disseminating of indecent materials to minors.

Szeliga was charged with an attempted criminal sexual act, attempted disseminating indecent materials to minors, and possessing a sexual performance by a child. He pleaded guilty and will be sentenced to three years in prison, authorities said.

The suspects and four other alleged sexual predators were arrested after a months-long investigation dubbed “Operation Catfish,” officials said. The four other men are accused of having child pornography materials.

Peter Tralongo, 34, Byron Diaz-Jeronimo, 24, and Lazaro Hernandez, 40, are each charged with promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child and possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, officials said. Michael Anelli, 24, is charged with 25 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child.