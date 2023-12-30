ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) — Four family members were found dead inside a Rockland County home early Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers responded to 10 Clydesdale Ct. at 12:30 a.m. to perform a welfare check, when they discovered four dead people inside the home, police said. A man, a woman, and two juvenile boys were found.

The woman and the two boys were shot, while the man appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been released. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clarkstown Police Department Detective Bureau at (845)639-5840.

