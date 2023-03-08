YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — One person is dead and several more are injured after a four-alarm fire broke out inside a Yonkers apartment building early Wednesday, according to authorities./

The blaze started on the first floor the building on Bronx River Road near Reyer Avenue shortly before 1 a.m., officials said.

One man was pronounced dead, officials said. They did not immediately release his identity, but described him as a resident of the building.

Several people were also injured, including 14 firefighters, officials said. Thirteen of those firefighters suffered what officials described as minor injuries, while the fourteenth suffered what was described as a serious but non-life-threatening injury. Five people were hospitalized.

The fire was brought under control shortly before 8 a.m., though firefighters remained at the scene to tend to persistent hot spots.

The Red Cross set up across the street from the building to assist those displaced by the fire, the organization said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.