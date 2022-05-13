YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Three of the four men who allegedly took part in a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in Yonkers have been arrested.

The robbery at Golden Square Jewelry on Thursday was captured on surveillance video. Two of the suspects can be seen using a sledgehammer and crowbar to smash the storefront window, while two other suspects come up and start grabbing gold and jewelry from the front display.

The thieves stole an estimated $100,000 worth of gold and jewelry before fleeing the scene. A store worker can be seen in the video picking up the sledgehammer that one of the suspects dropped and chasing after the men as they drove away in a vehicle.

Soon after the robbery, the suspects’ vehicle was spotted in the Park Hill neighborhood, and police chased after them. The suspects ended up crashing into a retaining wall at a home on Marshall Road just east of Birch Road, authorities said.

The four suspects got out of the crashed vehicle and began to flee on foot. Two of them were captured within minutes and a third suspect was arrested within an hour. The fourth suspect remains at large. Police have figured out the identity of the fourth suspect and expect to make the arrest.

Police identified the three men arrested as 21-year-old Nykem Alston, 35-year-old Alfred Long and 21-year-old Alexander Wilson. All four suspects are from the Bronx.

Alston and Long have been charged with robbery, grand larceny and burglary. Wilson remains hospitalized due to injuries he suffered in the crash and will be charged when he recovers, authorities said.

Alston gave police a fake name when he was arrested to try and hide a bench warrant for his arrest in connection to an attempted murder charge in New York City in 2019, authorities said.

“Thank you to our tireless Yonkers officers who responded swiftly and courageously last night to apprehend the suspects,” Mayor Mike Spano said in a statement. “Let it be a clear, direct message to any and all criminals who think they can undermine our city — we will find you and ensure you are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law so not to terrorize our residents and businesses.”