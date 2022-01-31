2nd arrest made in 2012 Yonkers cold case murder

Yonkers police arrested Wanda Veguilla, 40, (left) and John Torres, 30, (right) in January 2021 in connection with the 2012 death of Pamela Graddick of the Bronx, authorities say. (Credit: Yonkers Police Department)

YONKERS, NY (PIX11) – A second arrest has been made in connection with a cold case murder dating back nearly a decade, officials announced Monday.

John Torres was arrested last Tuesday and faces charges of criminal facilitation, hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence, according to Yonkers Police Department. The 30-year-old Yonkers resident is accused of assisting Wanda Veguilla with providing the murder weapon and transporting Pamela Graddick’s body in 2012, police said.

On Sept. 4, 2012, police responded to a wooded area near the Sprain Brook River Parkway and found Graddick’s decomposing body wrapped in a garbage bag, authorities said. She had been missing for nearly a month.

Over the next several years, cold case detectives worked on the case. Though a person of interest was identified early in the investigation, it took several years to develop a cause, leading to a confession by the suspect.

Veguilla was charged on Jan. 23, nine years later. The 40-year-old was the victim’s then-partner, and officials determined she shot and killed Graddick in their Bronx apartment following an ongoing domestic dispute.

Detectives determined Torres had served as Veguilla’s accomplice.

“The passage of time only reinforces our commitment to solving these heinous crimes. The Yonkers Police prides itself on focusing on victims and their families and doing whatever we can to deliver justice for them. I hope that these arrests bring some degree of closure to Pamela’s family and friends; and I applaud the extraordinary efforts of our Cold Case Detectives in closing out this case after so many years – well done,” said Commissioner John Mueller.