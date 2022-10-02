VALHALLA, N.Y. — Despite gloomy weather across much of the area, New Yorkers came out Sunday for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Valhalla.

As of Friday, more than 1,000 people had been expected to participate in the event fundraising for a cure for the disease, which affects more than 400,000 New Yorkers age 65 or older.

PIX11 News reporter Rebecca Solomon served as emcee for the event, held at Westchester Community College. Solomon came out, as she has in years past, in memory of her grandmother.

The event was also expected to include a tribute wall, exhibits, kid-friendly booths, and an advocacy tent to support legislative changes surrounding the search for a cure.