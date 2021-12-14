YONKERS, N.Y. — Authorities in Yonkers were searching early Tuesday for a missing 20-year-old girl who they said may be in need of medical attention after vanishing late Monday night.

Police said Nicole Filpo, who is believed to possibly be suicidal, was last seen on Dunbar Street in Yonkers around 10 p.m.

Officials described Filpo as standing about 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing around 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray tank top, gray sweatpants, and white Vans sneakers, police said. She was not wearing a jacket and currently has short hair.

Authorities said she was on foot and believed to still be in the local area.

Yonkers Police released the above photo of Filpo in hopes the public could help locate her or report any sightings.

If you have seen her or have any information about her possible whereabouts, you’re asked to the Yonkers Police at (914) 377-7900 or dial 911.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or self-harm, or are suffering from suicidal thoughts, PIX11 has resources here: pix11.com/suicideprevention