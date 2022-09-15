CORTLANDT, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two Westchester County officers were hit by bullet fragments when a man who barricaded himself inside a home opened fire at police on Wednesday, officials said.

The standoff occurred at a home on Quaker Bridge Road in Cortlandt. New York State Police and Westchester County officers responded to the home around 12:20 p.m. after officials received a report of a person barricaded inside, authorities said.

The barricaded man, identified by police as 50-year-old Christopher Pesavento, fired about 40 shots at officers from inside the home during the standoff, according to the New York State Police.

Two Westchester officers were hit by bullet fragments and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. One officer was treated at the scene for an arm injury, and the other officer received treatment at a hospital for a leg wound.

The two officers injured are part of Westchester’s Special Response Team, which of the county’s special weapons and tactics unit. A ballistic shield used by the Special Response Team was heavily damaged by the gunfire, officials said.

No members of law enforcement fired at Pesavento during the standoff, according to the New York State Police.

The standoff ended just after midnight when police discovered Pesavento dead inside the home, officials said.

The Westchester Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine his cause of death.

The incident remains under investigation by the New York State Police and New York State Attorney General’s Office.