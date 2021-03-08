2 stabbed, 1 fatally, during fight at Rockland County restaurant: police

Two people were stabbed, one fatally, and shots were fired when a fight broke out at the Oiso Restaurant in Rockland County. (Credit: Rockland Video)

At least two people were stabbed, one fatally, and shots were fired during a fight at a restaurant in Rockland County Saturday night, authorities said.

The Orangetown Police Department responded to a report of shots fired outside the Oiso Restaurant along Route 303 in Blauvelt around 10:50 p.m. At the same time, police received a report of two stabbing victims that went to the hospital.

One of the victims, 30-year-old Caneggio Grant, died from injuries sustained in the incident, police said.

Investigation determined a large fight occurred inside the restaurant, which resulted in the stabbings, according to police.

As people fled the restaurant, several shots were fired, police said. No injuries were reported from the shots fired.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have additional information is asked to call the Orangetown Police at 845-359-3700.