2 stabbed, 1 fatally, during fight at Rockland County restaurant: police

Northern Suburbs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rockland restaurant stabbing

Two people were stabbed, one fatally, and shots were fired when a fight broke out at the Oiso Restaurant in Rockland County. (Credit: Rockland Video)

At least two people were stabbed, one fatally, and shots were fired during a fight at a restaurant in Rockland County Saturday night, authorities said. 

The Orangetown Police Department responded to a report of shots fired outside the Oiso Restaurant along Route 303 in Blauvelt around 10:50 p.m. At the same time, police received a report of two stabbing victims that went to the hospital.

One of the victims, 30-year-old Caneggio Grant, died from injuries sustained in the incident, police said.

Investigation determined a large fight occurred inside the restaurant, which resulted in the stabbings, according to police.

As people fled the restaurant, several shots were fired, police said. No injuries were reported from the shots fired. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have additional information is asked to call the Orangetown Police at 845-359-3700.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

LIRR adjusts after first day of new service plan

CDC issues new guidelines for vaccinated Americans

NYPD posts discipline records, critics say many still hidden

Cuomo investigation moves forward under AG appointees

Changemakers: EBY makes and sells panties with a purpose

Very mild stretch ahead after a cold start to March

NYPD officers shot in Brooklyn ‘narrowly avoided being killed,’ Shea says

Created Equal: Legacy of the Black Panther Party in NYC

UWS NYCHA development starts food pantry to feed those in need

@PIX11News on Twitter