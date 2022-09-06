TUXEDO, NY (PIX11) — Two motorists, one of whom was driving against traffic, were killed when they collided head-on on an interstate in the Orange County town of Tuxedo early Tuesday, authorities said.

The deadly collision unfolded around 1 a.m. in the southbound lane of I-87 between Exit 16 to Harriman and Exit 15A to Sloatsburg, officials said.

One driver, traveling northbound in the southbound lane for reasons not immediately clear, crashed head-on into another, killing both motorists, according to New York State Police. The drivers, whose identities were not immediately disclosed, were the sole occupants of their vehicles, authorities said.

The southbound lane was closed for an investigation, but had reopened to traffic as of 7 a.m.