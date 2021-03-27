2 men injured in Monsey shooting: police

Northern Suburbs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Mark Kennedy)

MONSEY, N.Y. — Two men were found with multiple gunshot wounds in the Rockland County town of Monsey Friday afternoon.

Local authorities got a call of shots fired at around 3:15 p.m. Two male gunshot victims were found within a short distance from one another near Fletcher Road. Both suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to hospitals. The investigation is ongoing, no arrests have been made.

Spring Valley PD is asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information on it to please call (845) 356-7400.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Dominion Voting sues Fox News for $1.6B over 2020 election claims

State rep arrested as GA governor signs voting law

Forecast: Mr. G's pick of the weekend

Understanding COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Former NFL player Spencer Paysinger talks 'All American Stories' special

Watch with Dan: Viewers discuss March documentary picks

Getting crafty with Passover foods

Dr. Shereef Elnahal talks NJ's first 100 days of vaccinations, COVID variants

Will NYC see record warmth on Friday?

@PIX11News on Twitter