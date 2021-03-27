2 men injured in Monsey shooting: police

MONSEY, N.Y. — Two men were found with multiple gunshot wounds in the Rockland County town of Monsey Friday afternoon.

Local authorities got a call of shots fired at around 3:15 p.m. Two male gunshot victims were found within a short distance from one another near Fletcher Road. Both suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to hospitals. The investigation is ongoing, no arrests have been made.

Spring Valley PD is asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information on it to please call (845) 356-7400.