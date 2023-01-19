YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Flames shot through the roof at a four-story, multi-family apartment on Mulberry Street in Yonkers Thursday afternoon.

Neighbors on the one-way street watched as firefighters scrambled to get everyone out, including two older residents.

“They were coming out on the stretcher. I feel bad. I hope they make it,” said Kyria Morris, who lives across the street.

Yonkers officials said it’s too early to identify an exact cause of the fire, which led to the top floor ladder rescue of those two residents.

“It started in a back bedroom on the fourth floor. I’m told one of the staircases collapsed. There were two people that were trapped,” said Michael Sabatino, director of Yonkers Department of Community and Government Affairs.

Red Cross staff members also rushed to the scene to assist at least 14 displaced residents who were being cared for down the street inside a local school gymnasium.

“We provide them referrals to social services, things like that. Get them pointed in the right direction. We can give them immediate assistance,” said Red Cross team responder John Angulat.

The 68-year-old man and 85-year-old woman rescued from the building both live on the building’s fourth floor. They were both said to be in bad shape but listed in stable condition at an area hospital.