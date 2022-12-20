WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 15-year-old has pleaded guilty to the stabbing death of a 16-year-old Mount Vernon girl during a school celebration in April.

The 15-year-old, whose identity has been withheld because of their age, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for the death of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon on April 8, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.

Green, who was a sophomore at Mount Vernon High School, was stabbed to death on Gramatan Avenue during a school celebration, according to Rocah.

The 15-year-old will be sentenced to three to nine years in state prison in January.

“Today, the defendant has taken responsibility for ending the life of Kayla Green and now faces consequences for this tragic and devastating incident,” Rocah said in a statement. “We hope the families of all impacted by this senseless violence can begin the journey to healing.”

The 15-year-old was also charged with stabbing another teen during the same incident. However, those charges were dismissed.

“Under New York law, at the time of the defendant’s plea, those additional charges were dismissed due to the defendant’s age,” the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office said.