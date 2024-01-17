SUFFERN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 14-year-old is accused of making a bomb threat that prompted a Rockland County high school to be evacuated last September, police said.

The 14-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a bomb threat at Suffern High School on Sept. 21, 2023, according to the Ramapo Police Department.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the high school during the incident, police said.

Police arrested the 14-year-old on Monday after a four-month-long investigation, officials said. The teen is charged with making a terroristic threat and falsely reporting an incident, according to police.

