SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. — A 1-year-old boy died after he was left alone with his 6-year-old sibling at their home in Rockland County over the weekend, police said Monday.

Authorities were called to the home on Kennedy Drive in Spring Valley around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday.

The baby was trapped between a bed and a wall, and responding officers found the boy unresponsive, police said.

Members of the Spring Valley Fire Department helped free the baby. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

According to investigators, the baby’s mother left the children home without any adult supervision when the boy became trapped.

The boy’s mother, a 36-year-old woman who police did not identify, was charged with manslaughter, according to authorities.

