1 employee dead, another injured in shooting at Yonkers bar

YONKERS, NY (PIX11) — A shooter opened fire inside a Yonkers bar on Sunday, fatally shooting one worker and injuring another, police said.

A dispute inside Duo Tapas Bar and Lounge on Yonkers Avenue escalated and became violent shortly after 2 a.m., officials said. The suspect fired several times into the vestibule of the building, striking two male workers.

Both of the victims were taken to a hospital where one of them died. Police have not released additional identifying information for the victims.

Officers took a person of interest into custody.

Investigators closed Yonkers Avenue in both directions near the crime scene lcoation.