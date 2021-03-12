1 dead in tractor-trailer crash in Rockland County: police

RAMAPO, N.Y. — At least one person was killed in a crash involving a tractor trailer in Rockland County Friday morning, authorities said. 

It happened around 5 a.m. on the northbound lanes of NY State Thruway- Interstate 87 in the town of Ramapo.

The crash involved a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle, police said. 

The details surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Video from AIR11 showed the overturned tractor trailer off the side of the highway.

Right lanes remain blocked while the scene is reconstructed.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

