ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was killed trying to leave her house in Highlands during a flash flood, according to Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus.

Officials told PIX11 News that the woman in her mid-30s was trying to leave with her dog when they were both swept away from the water. Neuhaus said he believes the victim’s house floated away.

The dog and the rest of the victim’s family are okay, according to officials.

Officials said there are tens of millions of dollars in damage. There is significant damage to the rail tracks in Orange County, and many roads in Highlands are washed out.

Neuhaus said that Orange County is under a state of emergency and said people should stay off the road. He also told PIX11 News that some people stranded on flooded roads would be sleeping in their cars tonight or staying in hotels, some of which don’t have power.

A senior home also flooded, causing some residents to be removed.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day said six hikers had to be rescued, as well as dozens of drivers.

“Orange County and Rockland county fire depts rescued 40 people from their cars at the long mountain circle at the top of the palisades parkway,” said Day.