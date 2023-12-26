QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — As the hustle and bustle of the holidays slows down, you may want to plan a getaway.

Norse Atlantic Airways offers one-way tickets to Athens, Greece, from JFK Airport for just $249. Other popular destinations include Paris, with prices starting at $181, London at $142, and Rome at $216.

The price includes taxes and fees, but be sure to be on the lookout for those extra costs like extra baggage or extra legroom.

There are two cabin choices to choose from: economy and Norse premium.

The low-cost carrier offers five flights per week between Athens and New York City.

