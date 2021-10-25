Nor’easter takes aim at NY; flooding, power outages possible

A person with an umbrella enters the subway during heavy rainfall in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — A major nor’easter was on track to hit the tri-state area Monday night and linger in the region through Wednesday, prompting warnings of possible flooding and power outages.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for southern New York and northeastern New Jersey from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The storm is expected to bring strong, potentially damaging winds as well as heavy rainfall. At times, rainfall rates may exceed 1 inch per hour.

A second round of wind and downpours was expected to hit after about 3 p.m. on Tuesday and will continue through early Wednesday morning.

Total rainfall amounts could be between 2 and 4 inches, with higher amounts also possible in some areas.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said state agencies were preparing for the storm, and urged residents to do the same.

The downpours will likely cause flooding in some areas and wind gusts up to 50 mph may cause downed trees and power outages.

“This fast-moving weather system is expected to bring a lot of rain to the downstate area through Tuesday night, and New Yorkers should keep a close eye on the forecast so they can be prepared for any inclement weather that may come their way,” Hochul said in a statement. “I have directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets and to be ready to deploy them in the event our local governments and communities in those regions are in need of assistance. We stand ready to help our fellow New Yorkers.”

In New York City, the Emergency Management Department issued a travel advisory for Monday night through Tuesday afternoon. The city’s virtual Emergency Operations Center will be activated beginning Monday evening.

“This event may cause flooding in the city, including on highways, streets, underpasses, as well as other poor drainage or low-lying spots,” NYC Emergency Management Incoming Acting Commissioner Andrew D’Amora said. “New Yorkers should give themselves additional travel time and take the appropriate precautions if they must move about the city during the storm.”

The nor’easter is the first major storm to take aim at the tri-state area since the remnants of Hurricane Ida claimed dozens of lives and caused widespread flood damage.

While this storm is expected to cause flooding in some areas, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said during a news briefing on Monday that the forecast and storm conditions are not expected to be as severe as what the area experienced during Ida.

“We are keeping a watchful eye on this nor’easter, as there is still much uncertainty in its track and its intensity,” Curran said. “It does not look like it’s going to be as intense as Ida, where on the North Shore we saw 3 inches of rain in one hour … it does not, at this point, appear that this storm is going to have that kind of intensity.”

