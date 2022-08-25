NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York City nonprofit is on a mission to help children with developmental disabilities excel in school through the arts.

Extreme Kids and Crew was founded in 2018. It provides assistance through arts, conversation and play. According to executive director Caitlin Cassaro, the key to their success is acceptance, and using art as a vehicle to help each child grow.

Art and music offer a perfect way to do just that, which aren’t always included in school curriculums.

In order to make up for the gap in schools, Extreme Kids and Crew receives help from other nonprofits like the Genesis Inspiration Foundation to fulfill its mission.

With back to school just around the corner, Extreme Kids will continue to partner with New York City public schools and arts organizations throughout the city.