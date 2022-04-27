NEW YORK (PIX11) — There’s an initiative underway to help low income New Yorkers and the formerly incarcerated adapt to an increasingly digital world.

The Fortune Society, one of the nation’s leading nonprofit reentry service and advocacy organizations, hosted a technology fair in Long Island City on Wednesday. The event comes on the heels of the nonprofit launching its new Digital Equity Initiative to help bridge the digital gap among justice-involved people.

In addition to teaching participants about technology, the Fortune Society also provides them with access to equipment and the technical support necessary for navigating an increasingly digital world.

Sessions include how to build a website, resume writing, career coaching and job placement.

Adrienne Whaley came up with this initiative to help participants understand the impact technology has on society and options available to them.. Whaley says she also wanted to breed entrepreneurship by encouraging people to grow and develop their own business with technology.