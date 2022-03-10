NEW YORK (PIX11) — A program bringing books to barbershops just got a big boost.

Kenny Warren has been cutting hair for decades and says the barbershop is also about connection, and now cultivating reading in kids. Xavion Lee, a 7-year-old boy from East Harlem, read a book called “Crown” with his uncle while he was in the chair for his cut.

The books at Levels Barbershop are part of a national program called Barbershop Books. Alvin Irby started the program back in 2013. It’s now in 134 barbershops, including 10 in New York.

Irby, a first grade teacher in the Bronx, came up with the idea when he was getting a haircut himself.

“One day I was getting a haircut, one of my first grade students walked in. All I was thinking was ‘he should be practicing his reading right now,’” said Irby.

Barbershop Books is one of 50 nonprofits getting $25,000 each, all of them helping NYC children thrive.

It’s an initiative funded by Robin Hood NYC called Fuel for 50.

“We are working and supporting food pantries, literacy programs, immigration advocacy, anything to support parents of young children,” said David Hernandez, with Robin hood NYC.

The program is now in the running for more than a million dollars in Robin Hood NYC funding.