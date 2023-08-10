NEW YORK (PIX11) — Twitch streamer Kai Cenat publicly addressed the massive chaos that descended on Union Square last week, saying he doesn’t condone any of the violence that broke out in the crazy crowd.

“I’m beyond disappointed in anybody who became destructive that day,” Cenat said during a Twitch livestream on Wednesday. “None of that is cool.”

Cenat had tweeted that he would be heading to Union Square Plaza at 4 p.m. Friday for a giveaway of computers and gaming equipment, drawing thousands of people to the area.

The streets were clogged with people and the situation quickly turned unruly. Some people were knocked down and bloodied from stampeding, beer bottles were thrown, and cops were pelted with objects. Police said eight teens were seen damaging a police cruiser in the midst of the mayhem.

Cenat said he was trying to give back to his community and didn’t anticipate the turnout would lead to the destruction that he saw play out on social media.

“I’m like, why?” he said of the videos from the scene. “When we do things like this, it not only needs to be safe but it also needs to be fun. We can’t be running around destroying this and destroying that.”

“None of that is how I wanted things to go,” he added.

The New York City native acknowledged his role in the incident and said he has learned what to do better next time, including contacting the right people to make sure future events are safer.

“We all have to do better,” he said.

Cenat was arrested on charges of inciting a riot, rioting, and unlawful assembly. He was released with a desk appearance ticket, police said. Authorities said at least 65 people, including 30 minors, were arrested at the scene as police tried to bring the crowd under control.

“I can’t stress this enough, it was not my intention. I don’t condone any of the things that went on that Friday in a destructive manner. That (expletive) is not cool.”

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.