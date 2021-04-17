No unscheduled days off for NYPD as Chauvin verdict looms

FILE – This Nov. 4, 2019, file photo shows then Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea, the incoming New York City Police Commissioner, at a news conference at New York’s City Hall. New York City’s police commissioner has tested positive for coronavirus. The department’s top spokesman said Friday that Commissioner Dermot Shea is feeling well and running the department remotely from home. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK — The New York City Police Department is instructing its officers not to take unscheduled days off beginning Monday and until further notice.

That’s when closing arguments in the trial of former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin, the white officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, are scheduled to take place.

A memo issued on Friday and obtained by the New York Post that included the edict is in preparation to possible protects following a verdict in the case.

The NYPD says the order was “necessary in order to satisfy personnel requirements for any post Derek Chauvin verdict protests.”

Police in New York also canceled unscheduled days off last year when the Floyd protests began.