No relief seen from rising gas prices in NJ, around US

Gas hits 99 cents in Kentucky amid COVID-19 pandemic

FILE- In this April 28, 2011 file photo, John Magel pumps gas at a station in Wethersfield, Conn. As $4 a gallon gasoline becomes commonplace, drivers have made tough choices: scaling back vacations, driving less or ditching the car altogether. And a new Associated Press-GfK poll shows the impact of sustained high prices is spreading among seniors and higher-income Americans. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, file)

TRENTON, N.J. — Motorists are seeing no relief from rising prices at the pump in New Jersey and around the nation.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.90, up four cents from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.41 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.83, up eight cents from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.32 a gallon a year ago at this time.

Analysts say rising crude prices, tightening gas supplies and increased demand continue to drive prices at the pump higher.

