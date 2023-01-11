Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated how many times the event had been canceled. The post has been updated.

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Keep your bottoms on, the No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled again, organizers said Wednesday.

While last year’s event was called off due to the pandemic, the future of No Pants Subway Ride remained in doubt, according to Charlie Todd, founder of Improv Everywhere.

“I haven’t fully decided, so I suppose year by year,” Todd told PIX11 News about the event’s future. “I did it for 19 years and then COVID forced it into hiatus. I may bring it back one day.”

Only seven half-naked people participated in the first No Pants Subway Ride in 2002. Since then, approximately 2,000 New Yorkers have undressed for the winter event, organizers said.

The last New York event was in January 2020, when other cities, like London, Copenhagen, Buenos Aires, Chicago, and San Francisco, also had it.

Improv Everywhere is a New York City-based comedic group and the idea behind No Pants Subway Ride is that subway riders board various trains without pants in the middle of winter.