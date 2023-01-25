NEW YORK (PIX11) —Get outta here.

Yelp put out a list of the top 100 places to eat in 2023 and not a single New York City restaurant made the list. Only one New York State restaurant — Rossi Rosticceria Deli in Poughkeepsie — made the list. It was ranked 79th.

Three New Jersey eateries made the top 100 list: Jessica’s Cafe in Plainfield, Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park and Nicholas Anthony’s Family Kitchen in West Orange. They took 40th, 78th and 88th, respectively.

California dominated in the rankings, taking 28 of the top 100 slots. Florida had 14 of the top restaurants and Texas had eight.

Those looking for more restaurants to try in New York can check out the 50 best list from The New York Times. Six New York eateries made the list, with five of them in the five boroughs.

Yelp’s 2023 rankings aren’t necessarily a reflection of the best-reviewed restaurants on its entire platform. In compiling this year’s list, Yelp solicited submissions and suggestions from users, and then compared those suggestions against each business’s Yelp ratings and volume of reviews. Yelp’s analysts also tallied the amount of submissions for each restaurant, and attempted to account for “geographic representation” based on the overall share of suggestions and highly rated restaurants for a given area.

Additionally, Yelp allowed its internal community managers to further curate the rankings based on their “expertise” of each region.

“The resulting list is collaborative and passion driven — an accurate reflection of the Yelp Community itself,” Yelp claims.

So while these restaurants may not be the absolute best-reviewed across Yelp’s entire platform, you could probably do a lot worse: The average honoree on Yelp’s 2023 list boasts hundreds of favorable user reviews, and all are currently rated as 4.5- or 5-star businesses.