A view of a turnstile entrance at the Wall Street subway station on Nov. 10, 2017. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — A planned MTA fare hike for this year will be pushed back until at least 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency’s finance committee chair Larry Schwartz said Monday.

Fare increases by the continually cash-strapped MTA have happened every other year since 2009. In January, MTA leadership said they would postpone an increase set to take place in March, however, a hike was still on the table for later this year.

Schwartz said on Monday the increase would not happen in 2021, “period.”

The 4% fare increases were discussed at public hearings in December. The overwhelming number of people, including community leaders and elected officials, spoke out against any increase as many New Yorkers continue to struggle under the financial impacts of the pandemic.

The MTA faces its own pandemic-related financial crisis, as ridership remains far below pre-pandemic levels roughly 16 months after COVID first shut down New York City.