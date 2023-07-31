NEW YORK (PIX11) – If you want utensils with your takeout in New York City, don’t forget to ask: the Skip the Stuff law went into effect on Monday.

Under the law, restaurants that offer takeout and delivery cannot provide utensils, condiments, napkins or extra containers unless a customer asks for them. Restaurants also must have a default setting in their apps for no extra items.

The purpose is to reduce the amount of single-use plastic that ends up in landfills.

Restaurants have a warning period through July 2024. After that, they could be fined $50 or more for every offense.