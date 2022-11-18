NEW YORK (PIX11) — The No. 7 train between 34 St-Hudson Yards and Queensboro Plaza will be receiving maintenance, causing disruptions on Saturday and Sunday, MTA said.

The disruption will affect countdown clocks, real-time information, and the suspension of weekend service. There will be no service on the line from Nov. 19 at 12:15 a.m. until Nov. 21 at 5 a.m. The MTA said free shuttle buses would be running during that time. In Queens, the shuttle will be between Queensboro Plaza and Vernon Blvd-Jackson Avenue, and in Manhattan, it will be between Times Sq-42 Street and 34 St-Hudson Yards.

The Q train will run via the N train to and from Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard to provide another way to get between Manhattan and Queens. The MTA said the 42 Street shuttle S would run overnights, and riders can also use the E, F, N, Q, or R trains.