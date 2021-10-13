NJ woman turns metastatic breast cancer diagnosis into calling

NEW YORK — During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, PIX11 is highlighting some of the inspirational stories of people from our area who are moving mountains through their work and advocacy.

Each year, 685,000 people around the world die from metastatic breast cancer, which is a stage-four cancer that spreads to parts of the body, such as the liver, brain, bones or lungs.

Nearly 30% of women diagnosed with early stage breast cancer will develop metastatic disease.

New Jersey resident Tami Eagle Bowling turned her cancer diagnosis into a calling, and she’s beating the odds.

She’s co-hosting the “#LightUpMBC” live fundraising event to raise money for research on treatments for metastatic breast cancer.

