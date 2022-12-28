NEW YORK (PIX11) – New Yorkers relying on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and NJ Transit over the New Year’s holiday weekend should prepare for some planned service changes.

The MTA and NJ Transit announced on Wednesday service details for the upcoming holiday weekend. The Long Island Rail Road, the Metro-North Railroad, NJ Transit, and MTA will be adding additional trains on New Year’s Eve.

The MTA and NJ Transit highlighted other significant service changes for subway lines, buses and railroads during the holiday weekend.

Also, expect bans on the consumption of alcohol on LIRR and Metro-North Railroad trains on New Year’s Eve. The ban will be in effect beginning 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, through 12 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. Alcohol consumption will also be prohibited at all LIRR and Metro-North station platforms during these hours.

New York City Subway

Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Friday, Dec. 30: From 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., M trains will run on the J line to Chambers Street, and will not operate via Sixth Avenue or Queens Boulevard lines. At other times, M train service will be normal.

From 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., M trains will run on the J line to Chambers Street, and will not operate via Sixth Avenue or Queens Boulevard lines. At other times, M train service will be normal. Between 4:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, and 5 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 : E trains will run via the F line between West 4th Street and Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue.

: E trains will run via the F line between West 4th Street and Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue. Overnight , Manhattan-bound E trains will run express from Forest Hills-71 Avenue to Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue.

, Manhattan-bound E trains will run express from Forest Hills-71 Avenue to Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue. From 11:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, to 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1 : Manhattan-bound D trains will skip the 155th Street subway stop.

: Manhattan-bound D trains will skip the 155th Street subway stop. Saturday, Dec. 31 : Subways will run on a Saturday schedule with some exceptions. Extra subway service will run on the Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, trains and the C, D, L, N, Q, R, and S lines. Beginning at 11:45 a.m., northbound No. 1 trains will skip the 50th Street subway stop, and N, Q, and, R trains will skip the 49th Street stop in both directions.

: Subways will run on a Saturday schedule with some exceptions. Sunday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 2: Trains will run on a Sunday schedule.

New York City Buses

Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Friday, Dec. 30: Most New York City and MTA buses will run on reduced weekday schedules due to schools being closed. The following bus routes will only operate with local service: M1, M4, Q4, Q5, Q17, Q27, Q36, Q43, Q46, Q83, and Q85.

Most New York City and MTA buses will run on reduced weekday schedules due to schools being closed. Saturday, Dec. 31 : Buses will run on a Saturday schedule.

: Buses will run on a Saturday schedule. Sunday, Jan. 1: Buses will run on a Sunday schedule.

Buses will run on a Sunday schedule. Monday, Jan. 2: Buses will run on a Saturday schedule, except Staten Island buses, which will run on a Sunday schedule.

Metro-North Railroad

Saturday, Dec. 31: Metro-North trains will operate on a Saturday schedule. There will be additional outbound service from Grand Central Terminal after midnight until 5 a.m. On West Hudson lines, additional service will run after midnight on the Pascack Valley and Port Jervis lines.

Metro-North trains will operate on a Saturday schedule. There will be additional outbound service from Grand Central Terminal after midnight until 5 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1: Metro-North trains will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Metro-North trains will operate on a Sunday schedule. Monday, Jan. 2: Metro-North trains will operate on a Saturday schedule with additional service on the East and West of Hudson lines.

NJ Transit

Friday, Dec. 30 : Regular weekday rail, bus, and light rail service.

: Regular weekday rail, bus, and light rail service. Saturday, Dec. 31: Regular weekend rail service with extra service to New York/Hoboken on select lines in the evening. Most bus lines will operate on a Saturday schedule, with additional early-night service to New York and late-night service from New York on select lines in Newark. Regular weekend light rail service.

Regular weekend rail service with extra service to New York/Hoboken on select lines in the evening. Sunday, Jan. 1: Extra overnight rail service from Penn Station New York/Hoboken, with connecting service at Newark Broad Street/Summit/Long Branch.

Extra overnight rail service from Penn Station New York/Hoboken, with connecting service at Newark Broad Street/Summit/Long Branch. Certain trains that normally operate between midnight and 1:30 a.m. will be canceled.

After 6 a.m., the regular weekend rail schedule will resume. Most bus lines will operate on a Sunday schedule. Sunday schedule for light rail River LINE. Saturday schedule for Newark Light Rail. HBLR will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule.

No beverages of any kind, in any type of container, open or closed, will be permitted on trains, buses or light rail vehicles from Saturday, Dec. 31 through the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 1.

LIRR

Friday, Dec. 30: The LIRR will run a regular weekday schedule, with 13 additional eastbound trains in the afternoon.

The LIRR will run a regular weekday schedule, with 13 additional eastbound trains in the afternoon. Saturday, Dec. 31: The LIRR will run on a weekend/holiday schedule, with extra westbound trains in the evening. For westbound commuters attending events in New York City, the LIRR will operate 10 additional westbound trains to Penn Station.

The LIRR will run on a weekend/holiday schedule, with extra westbound trains in the evening. Sunday, Jan. 1: The LIRR will operate on a regular weekend/holiday schedule. Fifteen extra early morning eastbound trains will run to Long Island from Penn Station.

The LIRR will operate on a regular weekend/holiday schedule. Monday, Jan. 2: The LIRR will run its regular Monday service.