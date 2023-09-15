SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (PIX11) – Most towns in the tri-state area are warning people to stay out of the water during Hurricane Lee, but one New Jersey town plans to take things a step further by ticketing people.

Seaside Heights is telling everyone not to go into the ocean when lifeguards aren’t on duty and generally when conditions aren’t safe.

Violators could be slapped with fines that range anywhere from $100 to $1,250.

Hurricane Lee isn’t projected to hit the area, but it could create dangerous rip currents and storm surge.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.