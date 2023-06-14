WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) – Mackenzie Fox, 18, is an openly gay high school senior in New Jersey’s Westwood Regional School District.

For the last several months she’s been trying to plant an LGBTQ Pride sign in front of school buildings, only to be met with resistance from several school board members. The aspiring college political science major said she’s been forced into the most unexpected of civics lessons.

The district rejected a Pride lawn sign being placed in front of the schools citing a newly adopted flag policy, which bars anything other than the U.S. or New Jersey state flags from being displayed outside of a school building.

“Having a Pride sign on the lawn was a good look for the school it makes us feel safer. It could save a life. We are a very marginalized community,” said Fox.

The teen’s mother, Corinna, said the climate surrounding LGBTQ rights on social media has her worried.

“It has been disturbing to see some of the things put on Facebook. It’s scary to think that we’re in 2023 and there are people who still think this way,” she said.

When reached by phone Wednesday, school board member Douglas Cusato declined to comment. Board president Michael Pontillo referred PIX11 to Superintendent Dr. Jill Mortimer. Mortimer has not responded to PIX11’s request for comment.

Between Westwood and neighboring Washington Township, which is part of the regional school district, some residents were supportive of Fox’s efforts.

“They (the Pride flags) should be there to help educate the kids and make them feel comfortable in the community of a school,” said Chris, who lives near the high school.

While other residents were more reserved in their opinion.

“I support everybody’s well-being and the livelihood in which they want to live. I don’t need to make it something that I need to throw in front of my home. With Pride, I don’t want to see it thrown into other people’s face,” said Michael, another Washington Township resident.

When asked about whether the flags and signs supporting Donald Trump in his front yard could be seen the same way, Michael said, “That’s true. That’s true. They could do that as well. But when it comes to the Pride thing, we just kind of stay out of that.”

Meanwhile, Fox said she’s not giving up.

“I’m just really hoping that Westwood cannot disappoint me,” she said.