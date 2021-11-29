NJ officials prepare for future of pandemic as omicron prompts concerns

The new omicron variant of the coronavirus is “a cause for concern, not a cause for panic,” the president said in remarks made from the White House Monday, and officials in New Jersey are both heeding the warning and staying the course.

The delta variant still accounts for about 99% of all COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and New Jersey, according to recent data.

The Garden State is seeing more than 1,000 new cases each day, with hospitalizations reaching their highest one day total in two months with 950 patients.

While Gov. Phil Murphy says cases are up 39% in the past two weeks, he is not ready to change coronavirus protocol in the state.

The governor said the team at the department of health is ready to identify the new omicron through PCR testing and virus sequencing.

During the holidays, testing increases, but health officials say vaccination is the game changer.
Currently with the rate of transmission in the state is 1.2.

In Hoboken, Mayor Ravi Bhalla said 95% of people 30 and older are vaccinated, and the overall rate stands at 70%.

