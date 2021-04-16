NJ, NY leading the way on gun control & police reform as feds flounder

NEW YORK — President Biden urged Republican lawmakers to pass gun control during a press conference Friday.
“This has to end,” Biden said in he first comments since the mass shooting in Indianapolis. “Congress has to act. The Senate must act.”
Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Friday the Senate would vote on universal background checks soon, but no measure has passed since the now expired assault weapons ban nearly 30 years ago.
So with congressional action unlikely, New Jersey is posed to pass more sweeping gun control measures on its own.
They will include better tracing of guns and ammo, lock box requirements for gun owners, and an update gun licensing procedures by raising the age to purchase a gun to 21 and require safety training.
Three years ago, New York also passed a series of laws that among other things prevents criminals and the mentally ill from buying guns and bans the most dangerous assault weapons.
More recently, Gov. Andrew Cuomo used the budget to force all communities to come up with a police reform plan as part of their budget. Most across the state have complied.
New York City’s plan makes it easier to sue the NYPD, aims to diversify the department, create more transparency, and stop over-policing communities of color.
But with shootings surging in the city by 50% year-over-year, Cuomo suggested Friday the city need to focus on safety and reform.