NJ, NY leading the way on gun control & police reform as feds flounder

LEONIA, N.J. --- Like many of his peers, New Jersey teen Mohit Gore delved into the world of coding early on.

"I started coding at the tender age of seven," he told PIX11 News.

Exposed to it by his father, it’s become a hobby ever since.

"I really like coding because you are in control of everything... well, most things," Gore said

The process which involves using code to get a computer to behave how you want it to, has become increasingly popular with children, keeping students engaged, especially during the pandemic.

Noah Rubin, 18, is founder and CEO of CanCODE, a non-profit where underserved youth are taught the basics of computer programming through the creation of a video game. It's all led by teenagers.

"It’s just amazing to see how excited they can get when they have a mentor who is just a few years older than them," Rubin said.

The organization recently held its first ever Teen Hack-a-thon Competition, where it tapped 60 middle school students across the country to create a project that could be taught in one of their workshops.

Gore --- a Leonia resident --- wowed judges with his “Make A Concert” project, winning the top curriculum award.

"Basically, there’s three characters they all kind of glide in and they all start dancing to a song that starts playing," he explained.

Gore's project will serve as a teaching tool for other students in a field that’s only growing. Both demand and salaries for software developers expected to surge in the next five years.