NEW YORK (PIX11) — Congestion pricing could be a reality in New York City by the end of the year, but some local lawmakers are still fighting to stop it.

Drivers could be charged anywhere from $5 to $23 to drive south of 60th Street in Manhattan under the plan. The plan would bring in around $1 billion a year for the MTA, which the agency says would be used to improve service.

The MTA’s budget problem should not be solved at the expense of people from New Jersey and outer boroughs, Rep. Josh Gottheimer said.

“The MTA is literally robbing Peter to pay Paul to boost revenue for the MTA,” Gottheimer said.

The lawmaker said congestion pricing could also cause traffic problems, with drivers changing their routes to avoid paying congestion pricing .

